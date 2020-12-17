The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into its 92nd officer-involved shooting of the year.
The shooting took place at 4:41 a.m. Thursday on the 500 block of Spring Brook Trail in Smyrna. Cobb County SWAT team agents and agents with the Marietta Cobb Smyrna Organized Crime Task Force were executing a narcotics warrant at the residence.
While making entry into the apartment a SWAT team member discharged his weapon, striking one occupant. The individual was transported to Wellstar Cobb Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The identification of the victim is pending next of kin notification. No officers were injured during the incident.
An autopsy will be performed by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Once completed, the GBI's findings will be submitted to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.
The GBI has responded to an OIS at the request of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office. Agents are working to gather details. pic.twitter.com/BxeEvY6IB2— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) December 17, 2020
