COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A SWAT team has been called to a Cobb County home and a roadway is blocked as a result.

Cobb County Police say Bay Island Cay is shutdown near Baywind Walk, affecting Bay Royale, Baywatch Cove, and Baywatch Landing.

The department says the suspect was wanted in an overnight incident and there's a possibility that weapons are inside the house.

No other details were released.

The area is near Lake Allatoona in Acworth.

CBS46 is working to gather additional information.

