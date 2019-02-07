Ellijay, GA (CBS46) Gilmer County deputies as well as a SWAT team from Cherokee County are currently trying to negotiate with two armed men who have barricaded themselves inside a home in Ellijay.
The situation is unfolding at a home on Rose Ray Court in Ellijay.
According to the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office, the two men have warrants for their arrest. The department says both men were armed when they barricaded themselves inside the home.
The men are identified as Joseph David Cain and Sean Robert Joannides.
CBS46 will continue to follow this story and have updates as new information is learned.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.