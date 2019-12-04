CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man accused of threatening to stab several people inside a home in South Fulton was taken into custody on Wednesday.
Officers attempted to call 35-year-old Matthew Langford to come out of the house on White City Road, but he refused to surrender. Moments later, the SWAT team were called to the home for assistance.
Authorities said, Langford had barricaded himself in the house and refused to come out. After several hours, the SWAT team deployed less-lethal CS gas into the house causing Langford to eventually surrender.
Langford then surrendered and was taken into custody. He was charged with aggravated assault and was transported to Fulton County Jail.
This is an on-going investigation, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
The City of South Fulton Police Department posted on Facebook a statement regarding the incident:
“Barricaded suspects and hostage situations create dangerous situations for the public and law enforcement officers in our city. As we continue to grow, we are looking forward to obtaining additional tools and resources such as armored response vehicles to keep victims, officers, and suspects safe.”
