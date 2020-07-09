Breaking News Logo

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A SWAT team has been called to a Hampton home where a person is said be barricaded in a Hampton subdivision home.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has also advised residents in the 6000 block of Mountain Vista Court to remain indoors, and all others to avoid the area during the ongoing incident.

Deputies say a domestic issue lead to a man barricading himself in the home. They also believe firearms may be inside the residence.

