ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department is on the scene of a SWAT situation at a home in northwest Atlanta Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to a home on the 300 block of James P. Brawley Drive after reports of a possible barricaded gunman.
This is a developing story and very limited details are available at this time. Stay with CBS46 News for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.