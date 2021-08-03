ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a suspicious package in northwest Atlanta Tuesday night.
Around 10 p.m., the Atlanta Police Department SWAT unit was requested to investigate a package that was found at the Kroger on the 2000 block of Morosgo Way.
Only limited details are available at this time. Stay with CBS46 News for updates on this story as they become available.
