The Georgia Senate agreed to an amended version of a massive election overhaul bill Thursday, the Associated Press reported. With the Senate’s approval, SB 202, was signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp Thursday evening.
The genesis of the bill came after Democratic President Joe Biden won the state of Georgia during the general election. He was the first Democrat to win the state since 1992 and his victory was powered by record voter turnout across the state. Former President Donald Trump, a Republican, falsely asserted voting problems in the state without proof and went so far as to call the Secretary of State attempting to overturn the certified election results.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, pushed back against the president and defended Georgia’s election. He was backed up by federal officials who declared the 2020 election was as safe as it could be.
Still, as former President Trump sowed conspiracy theories about the vote and sought to undermine the electoral system, things didn’t improve for Republicans in Georgia. In the Senate runoff elections on January 5, Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock won both of Georgia’s Senate seats, flipping the United States Senate to the Democrats. Their victories were also powered by record voter turnout, especially among Democratic voters.
Against that backdrop, multiple bills were introduced by Republicans that control the Georgia legislature that sought to make, sometimes major changes or limits to the way Georgians cast their vote. SB 202, which was approved, will limit drop boxes to the inside of early voting locations during voting hours, make giving food or drinks to a voter a misdemeanor, allow for unlimited challenges to voter registrations and eligibility, and grant state officials broad rights, including the ability to replace local election officials. It would also shorten the runoff cycle from the current nine weeks to just four weeks and remove the elected secretary of state as chair of the state election board.
Voting rights groups have slammed the far-reaching bill, particularly for its provisions aimed at the secretary of state and local election officials. They argue that granting the state new powers over county elections bucks the tradition of local control and could lead to a scenario in which state officials swoop in to prevent a county from certifying its election results.
"It will make what we all lived through in 2020, child's play," said Lauren Groh-Wargo -- CEO of Fair Fight Action, a voting rights group founded by Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams -- in a news conference on Tuesday, as the bill was approved to head to the full House for a vote.
House Speaker David Ralston supported the legislation on Monday, following the passage of the bill out of a key committee, saying that it made "voting more accessible and improves election security."
The legislation that passed out of committee removed a provision that would have restricted weekend voting -- it only allowed early voting on two weekend days. Voting rights activists had criticized as attacking "Souls to the Polls" -- programs that help drive turnout among Black churchgoers on Sunday, a key Democratic constituency.
The current version now requires weekend voting on both Saturdays and makes it optional on both Sundays during the three weeks of early voting in Georgia.
