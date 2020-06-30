ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Business owners were once again left to pick up the pieces after a shooting along Edgewood Avenue.
“The front of our business here, the Music Room has one bullet hole in it," said Keiran Neely, co-owner of the Music Room. "Another one down here, Bone Lick, another bullet hole in it.”
Recently the street and area have seen several shootings.
“This is not just an isolated incident there have been numerous issues of shootings on this street literally within just the past few weeks,” said Keiran.
The Sweet Auburn community and businesses endure another day of multiple shootings. Details @cbs46 #crime #atlanta #edgewoodave pic.twitter.com/MJeJLMljoW— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) July 1, 2020
Early in the morning shots hit several businesses.
Then in the afternoon only a block away near Selena S. Butler Park, residents ducked as bullets once again were whizzing through the air.
Police said a man was shot in the neck and back of the head and was transported, conscious, to a hospital in the area.
Business owners and the community have long been pleading with the city to do something about the crime and block parties that become dangerous along Edgewood Avenue.
“It appears to us as though our city leadership just doesn’t seem to be doing enough,” said Keiran.
The city has agreed to block off a portion of Edgewood Avenue from Fort Street to Boulevard to vehicles from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on the weekends.
The businesses and those who live in the neighborhood are hoping to eventually be able to stabilize the situation through community outreach.
“We’d like to see the city take an interest in making this a safer area,” said Mike LaSage, co-owner of the Music Room.
