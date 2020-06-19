Sweet Auburn community pleas for city help to keep pedestrians safe

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Some business owners, homeowners and churches in one of Atlanta’s historic neighborhoods — Edgewood — are pleading with the city to support their efforts to make streets safer for pedestrian traffic.
“We have an emergency on the street every weekend. We had a shooting this past Saturday,” said Brandon Ley, co-owner of Joystick Gamebar and Georgia Beer Garden.
More consistently, it’s the motorcycle and car clubs that enjoy the streets of Edgewood as much as people who find this east side neighborhood of Atlanta a destination for its culture and vibrant nightlife.
“Our goal is to allow anyone and everyone to enjoy the magic of Edgewood on foot after you've parked your vehicle,” said Matt Rupert, manager at Noni’s, a popular Italian restaurant.
On the solution side, neighbors said a closed road at certain times could work for everyone.
“What we’ve been asking for from the city is a pedestrian zone on Friday & Saturday nights,” said Ryan Buchanan, general manager at Noni’s.
They just need the city to get behind them and make it happen.
“You name a city department, we’ve talked to em, for six years we’ve talked to em,” Buchanan.
Atlanta’s Police Department emailed the community saying the department doesn’t have the manpower to control an effort to close down streets for pedestrian traffic.
Update: Atlanta Police have agreed to a trial of closing down a portion of Edgewood Ave, Fort St to Boulevard, to vehicles starting at 9pm to 3am on June 19th and 20th.
