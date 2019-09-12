ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The heatwave continues as we're expecting another day of near record high temperatures in metro Atlanta.
We'll stay dry again Thursday and the blazing sun will warm us to near triple-digit temperatures. The brutal heat continues on Friday but as a chance of rain moves in, the temperatures begin to drop as we head through the weekend.
After spending the entire of month of September with highs into the 90's, we'll see a slight cool down with daytime temperatures in the high 80's.
Rain chances will persist as we head through next week with the greatest chances of precipitation on Monday and Tuesday.
