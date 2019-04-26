ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A lot of people will spend their summer days and nights by the pool for a good time, but it can also be dangerous especially for toddlers. Experts say saving your child's life is as easy as remembering your ABCs -- adult supervision, barriers and classes.
Four-year-old Cole is splashing through level three at Aqua-Tots swim school in Roswell.
"If he falls in it's wonderful now that he has that skill to turn around real quick and reach for the side," said the tot's mother Felicia Silliman.
Sillman signed her son up almost three months ago. Now, Cole is one of 900 students learning survival skills, stroke skills and most important safety. Doctors say drowning is the leading cause of death among children ages 1 to 4.
"A lot of children's fear comes from not being able to hold their breath and then they think they're going to choke or drown," said Megan Good, Aqua-Tots general manager.
She said no child is drown proof, so it's imperative that parents pay attention.
"Sixty-nine percent of drownings happen when parents are not aware that a child is anywhere near the water between the ages of one and four." she added.
Swim experts and doctors recommend parents know the following tips:
- Know child CPR -- Good says if you're not trained you can injure a child doing it improperly.
- You want to get barriers, which are required in Georgia.
- Make sure you have the correct safety drains open. Sometimes you can't remove your child from the drain because of the suction.
