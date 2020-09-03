ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The latest polling from Quinnipiac University shows two key swing states with Vice President Joe Biden leading in one and a tie in the other.
According to the Q-Poll, in Pennsylvania, Vice President Biden leads President Donald Trump by eight points, 52-44 percent. And if there's a common theme between both states, it's that voters' minds are made up. Ninety-four percent of voters said their mind was already made up and just five percent saying they might change their planned vote.
"The economy is key in Pennsylvania and a majority of likely voters approve of the way President Trump is handling it, but it's overshadowed by Trump's handling of the coronavirus and his overall job approval. Both are registering double digit deficits. On top of that, likely voters have more confidence in Joe Biden to handle the coronavirus, racial inequality, health care, and a crisis," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow.
In the crucial state of Florida, there's a near statistical tie with Biden leading 48-45 percent, just outside the poll's margin of error of +/- 2.8 points. Every candidate fights to carry the Sunshine State every four years and each year since 2000 has been a bellwether state for the eventual winner.
Much like in Pennsylvania, voters prefer Trump on the economy, but on handling a crisis, the coronavirus, health care, and racial equality, Biden leads in each category. Trump's job approval is underwater at 46 percent approve and 50 percent disapprove in the Q-Poll.
The last time a candidate won the presidency and didn't carry the state of Florida was 1992 and before that it was 1980 with Presidents Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan respectively.
