ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Undecided on Valentine's Day plans? Here are four last minute date ideas to sweeten up the day.
Tour a micro chocolate factory
Xocolatl is offering two guided chocolate Tours & Tastings at Krog Street Market micro-factory. Available at 4pm and 7pm and limited to six attendees, this intimate tour will walk guests through the chocolate-making process from bean-to-bar and include a guided tasting of single origin dark chocolates made from ethically sourced cacao from around the world. Reservations and more details are available online here.
Take a sewing class
An intimate new twist to your average Valentine's Day: make your own undies. Take an intro-to-sewing focusing on underwear at Topstitch Studio & Lounge at Ponce City Market from 5:30 -8:30 p.m., to find new meaning for the phrase "true love lies beneath." More details here.
Make your own unique candles
Nothing keeps the flame of love burning quiet like this fun candle making class at Candlefish. Bring your date, pick your fragrance and pour your candle for a one of a kind Valentine's Day experience. Registration is available here.
Express your love through art
If you prefer your Valentine's Day to be more hands on then here is an experience that will forever paint a picture in your memories. Binders Splatter Room gives you everything you need for you and your date to express love with an artsy twist. Reservations can be made by calling 404-682-6999 or by making an in-person reservation at the shop’s Ponce City Market location.
