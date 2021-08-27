SYLVANIA, Ga. (CBS46) — The state of Georgia has lost another first responder to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sylvania Fire Department announced Thursday that volunteer firefighter Chris Clifton passed away Wednesday night due to complications of COVID-19.
In a post on Facebook, the fire department said Clifton has been an active member of the Sylvania Fire Department since 2011 and was also a member of the Screven County and Newington fire departments.
Earlier this week, The Hall County Sheriff's Office announced that school resource officer Chris Bachelor, 42, died after battling COVID-19 for the last month.
Hall spent the last six years as a school resource officer at C.W. Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch
