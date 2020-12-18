This Christmas Amazon takes you back to a 1950s love story set in Harlem. It stars "Marvel" and "Creed" actress Tessa Thompson.
Astrid in the ATL spoke with the cast on why Black love stories like these need to be seen more on the big screen. In "Sylvie's Love", Tessa and Nnamdi Asomugha take summer romance to a new level.
"I would say with a romance film the most important part of it is the casting because of the chemistry between the leads has to be, to be on fire for the film to work at all," explained Nnamdi.
The two find the right love, but at the wrong time in their lives. Years later they meet up by chance and realize their feelings for each other remain the same.
"I think we were both falling in love with our characters and with the process of getting to make this thing," added Tessa. "It wasn't an easy film to make or get made."
Many movies set in the 1950s focus on civil rights, "Sylvie's Love" chooses to focus on two Black people falling in love. A story line much needed in a Hollywood known for its issues with racism.
""These stories sometimes don't often center around us. I think there was a conversation as to whether there was a market for it, and I think we unfortunately still live in a time where inside of Hollywood people want to be able to make a bottom line argument," said Tessa while discussing the lack of Black love stories that are celebrated on the big screen.
The film directed by Eugene Ash is set against the backdrop of smooth jazz. Having been a musician himself, the soundtrack also plays a big role.
"I was interested in investigating when a particular style of music kind of falls out of fashion and another one comes in and the repercussions of that," explained Eugene of the story.
The end result is an enchanting playlist reminding us that Black love has existed and prevailed. Catch "Sylvie's Love" on Amazon Prime December 23.
