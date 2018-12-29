Atlanta, GA (CBS46) As the holiday travel season comes to a close, some travelers were met with delays at Atlanta-Hartsfield Jackson airport on Saturday morning.
A few dozen Delta flights experienced delays due to a system issue, according to a spokesperson.
"A brief system issue that prevented some flights from being dispatched on time this morning has been resolved. No cancellations are expected due to the issue and out teams are working to resolve some resulting delays. We apologize for any inconvenience."
There is no reported IT outage.
