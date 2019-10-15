ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Taco Bell has recalled about 2.3 million pounds of beef after a customer reported finding metal shavings in their menu item.
The product was sent to distribution centers in the following states: Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Virginia.
The contaminated products have been removed and discarded.
“Nothing is more important than our customers’ safety, and nothing means more to us than their trust,” said Julie Masino, President of North America, Taco Bell Corp in a press release. “As soon as we received the first consumer complaint, we immediately acted to remove the product from the affected restaurants and proactively worked with the supplier to inform the USDA of our steps to protect our guests.”
There have been no reports of adverse reactions or injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.