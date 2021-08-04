ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Braves released their 2022 Season Schedule Wednesday afternoon.
The season schedule will have the Braves open the year with a six-game road trip to Miami and New York before returning home to start Truist Park’s sixth season with a four-game set against Cincinnati.
The Braves are set to begin the 2022 season on Thursday, March 31, with a four-game series at loanDepot Park in Miami.
It will be the fifth time in the last six seasons that the Braves have opened on the road.
