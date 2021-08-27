ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As of Friday, CBS46 Meteorologist Rodney Harris confirms the following activity in the Atlantic:
- A total of 9 named storms including 6 tropical storms and 3 hurricanes.
- We've seen one major hurricane: Grace.
- 5 named storms have made a U.S. landfall so far this season-- all as tropical storms -- including Claudette, Danny, Elsa, Fred and Henri. (Elsa and Henri were hurricanes at one point, but made landfall as tropical storms)
- The U.S. landfalls were in Louisiana, Florida (twice), South Carolina and Rhode Island.
- Ida is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a major hurricane. When this occurs, it will be the second named storm to make landfall in Louisiana this season, the first hurricane to make landfall anywhere in the U.S. this season, and the first major hurricane to make landfall anywhere in the U.S. this season.
