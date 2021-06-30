ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- To mark Pride Month, IKEA Canada unveiled a series of colorful couches inspired by different Pride flags, including those representing the transgender, nonbinary and asexual communities.
The series of 10 "Love Seats" were created by four LGBTQ designers and they feature everything from gigantic ruffles to colorful patters and faux flowers.
The Swedish retailer said in a press release that it hopes the campaign will honor "the richness and diversity of the 2SLGBTQ+ community," using an expanded acronym that encompasses those identifying as two-spirit, an Indigenous American term for those with both a male and female spirits.
"There's more to Pride than a rainbow," IKEA said, alluding to the range of flags featured in the campaign, including the lesbian flag and the pink, yellow and blue pansexual flag. The company described the couches as "a platform to celebrate identity and share stories of love."
Although the eye-catching designs were unveiled last week, buzz has grown online in recent days. And while the couches were broadly celebrated, some stirred debate on social media.
Hey everyone, I’d love to explain the NOBODY BELIEVES YOU love seat! The line “when you change ‘or’ to ‘and’, nobody believes you” is from a poem I wrote in high school about bisexual erasure I experienced from an ex-partner and others.1/2 pic.twitter.com/RoiD9u04Xs— bisexual couch guy brian (@braino_drano) June 29, 2021
The purple and pink "bisexual" couch was designed by Charlotte Carbone and has mixed reviews.
One Twitter user said they were "haunted" by the couch, while another edited a picture of the design into what they called a "horror movie prop."
According to "Bisexual couch guy Brian" on Twitter, the couch design was inspired by his story and the colors were inspired by the bisexual pride flag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.