ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a the suspect in the robbery of a dollar store.
The robbery happened on August 2 at the Dollar General Store at 1241 Moreland Ave SE.
Around 7:10pm an employee of the Dollar General was confronted by a black woman who was armed with a handgun and took an undetermined amount of money.
The robber was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, black slippers, and a black mask. After the robbery, the suspect escaped in a dark gray Hyundai Genesis with a green and yellow paper tag.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect in this case should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.
Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online.
Callers ae eligible for the reward of up to $2000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.