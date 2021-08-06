OCONEE COUNTY Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need help finding a suspect they believe killed Elijah Wood, the 23-year-old who was senselessly shot and killed while working at the RaceTrac on Hwy 441.
The murder happened back in March of this year around 1:30 a.m.
They released a description and sketch of the suspect by the GBI’s Forensic Artist Kelly Lawson, based on information gathered thus far.
"We urge anyone with credible information on any likely suspect to report that information to law enforcement regardless if the person matches the description or sketch of the suspect. All suspects and leads will be investigated."
Please note, this information is not to be considered as an exact match of the suspect. This drawing is based solely on surveillance footage and still shots taken from the store surveillance.
Police believe there is a strong possibility that the suspect in this case meets the below description:
- Male
- Light Skinned African American, Hispanic, Indian, or Biracial
- 5’10” – 6’0”
- Athletic, Erect Posture, Agile
- Late teens to early 30’s
- Dark colored eyes
- Not believed to be wearing make up
- Right handed
If this suspect looks familiar to you, you are asked to call Oconee County Police at (706) 769 3945. Anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest of the suspect(s) in this case will be eligible for the $50,000 reward!
