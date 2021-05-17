ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Several organizations worked together over the weekend to “Take it to the Track” at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
“We got Gtrs, we got chargers…”explained an attendee. Changing the street racer narrative and bridging the gap and giving racers a safe and legal place to ride.
“Car community, one family and we thank everybody who put the stuff together.." said an attendee Edwin Cordova.
Over 20,000 car enthusiast and racers drove out to experience the first legal stunt pit in Georgia.
DDATL Exotics teamed up with Triple Capital and sponsors to give street racers a safer alternative, rather than racing in community neighborhoods.
“When everything closed they went to the only thing that wasn’t closed and that was an intersection,” says Brian Consaul Co-Founder of DDATL Exotics.
Consaul said he took time to speak to the Atlanta racing community about their needs.
“If you’re a basketball player they’ll build your court if you’re a tennis player you’ll have a place to play,” said Consaul.
Governor Kemp in early May signing a legislation to put the brakes on illegal street racing cracking down on anyone involved.
Under the new law, house bill 534 states the following:
- Suspending the license of violators for up to a year imposing penalty as high as $5000
- "Reckless Stunt Driving" offense will give police power to seize cars that are involved
- Repeat offenders can be left with potential felony charges that can carry additional prison time
“The reaction from the politicians Governor Kemp the city of Atlanta absolutely… it was the right action… we need to have safety…but on the other side … these kids need a place to do this.”
The group telling me they've gained support of police agencies across the metro.
“This is really big if they could do this every month I think it would cut down on a lot of the problems that we’ve been having in the streets,” said track attendee.”
“You can get all the adrenaline you want but out there on the streets but it’s better to play it safe,” said attendee rapper ‘Sleepy Head’.
