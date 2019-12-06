ATLATNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Big things are happening in Atlanta this Saturday.
If you are planning to travel through Atlanta this Saturday expect heavy traffic due to several big events. The long awaited SEC Championship game is going down on Saturday, and you can expect heavy attendance from Athens and the metro area for what is essentially a UGA home game.
In addition to the big game, the annual Children’s Christmas Parade will also be in town too. Expect heavy congestion to avoid parade routes.
The quickest and most convenient way to zip through Atlanta traffic Saturday is MARTA.
MARTA is adding two additional trains ahead of the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to help travelers while cutting down on wait times.
If your travel plans elsewhere are taking you through the city, it may be best to use alternative routes to avoid the heavier than normal downtown traffic.
Children’s Christmas Parade:
- 10:20 a.m. – noon
- Begins at Peachtree & 16th Street and ends at Peachtree & 5th Street
- Watch for the MARTA holiday bus!
SEC Championship game:
- 4 p.m.
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Georgia Bulldogs vs. LSU Tigers
MARTA rail service:
- Rail service will operate on a Saturday schedule with extra trains put into service two hours before the game.
- Exit at Midtown or Arts Center rail stations for parade.
- Exit at Dome or Vine City rail stations for game.
- The Atlanta Streetcar will run from 8:15 a.m. – 1 a.m.
MARTA bus service:
- Parade route closes at 8 a.m. impacting bus routes 27, 36, 37, 40, 94, & 110.
- Visit www.itsmarta.com for details on bus re-routes.
- All other bus service will run on a Saturday schedule.
Know before you go:
- Purchase a round-trip ticket and remember one ticket or Breeze card per person.
- Clear bags only at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
- Restrooms are available at 16 rail stations. See rail system map for details.
- Uniformed MARTA police officers and staff will be at rail stations if you need assistance.
- Download MARTA’s On the Go app for real-time service alerts and MARTA’s See & Say app to report suspicious activity.
- Follow @MARTASERVICE on Twitter for service updates and announcements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.