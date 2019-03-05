TALBOTTON, GA (CBS46) The National Weather Service says an EF-3 tornado tore through Talbotton, Ga. destroying dozens of homes.
As a result, Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency to free up state resources in Grady, Harris and Talbot Counties. Today the clean-up continues in those counties.
CBS46 spoke to residents in Talbotton who say they lost nearly everything in the devastating tornado. Yet despite the loss, everyone is trying to remain positive as they say luckily no one was killed.
“These are bibles, my grandfather loved church, his mom loved church, everybody in our family is very godly, and for everything to be gone, and wiped away, we still found bibles, we still have faith, we still know things will be alright,” said one survivor, who did not identify herself.
When there’s nothing left…there’s hope.
“Pick up the pieces and keep moving,” said Lesia Jenkins, who lost her home in the tornado.
Residents in the town of Talbotton continue to sift through their belongings.
“We’re just trying to go through whatever we can salvage right now, before the rain comes in, we’re just trying to salvage whatever we can,” Jenkins added.
Dozens of homes were destroyed or damaged, several businesses, too.
“By the grace of God, we weren’t here. By the grace of God, they weren’t here and nobody got hurt,” Jenkins said.
The governor says there were no fatalities in Georgia, but Alabama wasn’t as lucky.
“There was tremendous damage here, and in a couple other counties across Georgia, our hearts and prayers are certainly with them, and with our neighbors over in Lee County, Alabama,” said the Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp.
The local community and beyond has stepped up to help those affected by the tornadoes.
“We’re just one big community, that’s what we do. When something happens like this, we just come together, everybody helps each other, “ Jenkins added.
Despite the damage, neighbors say there are some treasures they’re finding amidst the debris.
“And nothing is wrong with the bible, everything is still in place, and that’s what keeps me motivated, because if these bibles can still be here, nothing wrong with them, nothing damage, we can still move forward, and try to help this community and still stay strong as well,” added the survivor who did not identify herself.
According to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, as of noon on Tuesday, there are currently 12 reported non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the storm and again, no reported fatalities.
Georgia power outages in the impacted areas are expected to be cleared by tonight unless the customer is unable to receive power because of damage to their home or business.
All but five state routes are open. State agencies continue to assist local jurisdictions in the declared counties with clean up and debris clearing efforts.
