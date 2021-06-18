HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Funeral arrangements for a fallen Holly Springs officer have been finalized.
Visitation for Officer Joe Burson will take place Saturday from 11AM-6PM at Lakeside Funeral Home.
Monday, his funeral will take place at the First Baptist Church in Woodstock at 2PM. That is open to the public. Burson will be buried at the Rolling Hills Memorial Garden on Highway 92.
Meanwhile, we're learning more about the man behind the badge. Burson was also a talented drummer in the local band, "Rusted Soul" for several years.
"He called and said he wanted to audition for us and he came one time, one time and just blew it away. We knew right then and there that he was the one," said John Ward, one of the band's guitarists.
Grant "Fred" Hadley, the bands vocalist, says Burson was a true natural. "He can just play anything. You know, he's got a great range of taste."
Base player Zack Crider also touched on his talent. "He can play with speed, he can play with passion, he can make you really feel what he was playing."
For about a year, his bandmates tell us he traded in his drumsticks for blue lights while training, then joining the Holly Springs Police force.
Then, he was back on stage. "He came back and it was like he never left," said guitarist Kyle Lake.
Burson died in the line of duty this week. Investigators believe he was dragged by a suspect during a traffic stop. They say he fired back at the suspect. Both of them passed away.
"The last time we all saw him, we all got to hug him and tell him we love him and told him to be careful," said Hadley, who is writing a song for Burson.
The band says it won't be the same without Burson and they plan to honor him with every note they hit. "Every song we write, play, every show, everything like we know joe's with us," said Crider.
"I don't think our lives are ever going to be the same without Joe," Lake told us.
A vigil was planned for 8 p.m. Friday at Barrett Park in Holly Springs.
