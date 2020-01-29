ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As February approaches, superstore Target is helping guests celebrate Black History Month with their fifth annual Black History Month merchandise assortment.
The 2020 product collection, Black Beyond Measure, includes more than 100 items for less than $30 and is already available in hundreds of Target stores across the country and on their website.
Along with its classic offering of apparel for the whole family, beauty, music, movies and home decor, the collection offers products this year in brand new categories such as food and beverage, stationery and toys.
One-third of the Black History Month products are from black-owned businesses, including Lip Bar and Alikay Naturals, and more than half are exclusive to Target.
“Black History Month is two things to me. First, it is a moment to take pride in the amazing accomplishments and perseverance of the Black community – especially those untold stories." said Melanie Gatwood, Target's Director of Multicultural Merchandise.
She also stated she recognizes the month as a moment to reflect on her role in furthering the legacy and impact of Black culture.
"As it pertains to this assortment, that came through in the blending of items that pay homage to those who came before us with items that allow us to take ownership of driving Black history."
