"Operation Fugitives 2021" made several arrests throughout DeKalb County on domestic violence and other felony charges.
The joint operation between the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, DeKalb County Police Department, Brookhaven Police Department, Chamblee Police Department, DeKalb Marshal's Office, and DeKalb Probation Office deployed 60 law enforcement officials as they searched 155 locations across the county for suspects. Twenty-five people were arrested, all taken to the DeKalb County Jail without incident.
The task force, which also included K9 units out of the Brookhaven and DeKalb Police Departments, was able to clear 44 outstanding warrants during the operation.
“Creating safer home environments and a safer community for all our citizens are what drives our arrest operations,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox. “We appreciate the involvement of our partner agencies, as we all must work together to achieve these goals.”
