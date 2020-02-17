FORT VALLEY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police in Fort Valley launched a new task force dedicated to finding a missing college student last seen on February 14.
Fort Valley Police said they were contacted by the family of Anitra Gunn, 23, on February 15 after they were not able to contact her for an unusual amount of time. Gunn, a 2016 graduate of West Lake High School in Atlanta, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. just outside of Fort Valley. Police immediately began searching the area and later that same day, Gunn's car was found inside the city limits of Fort Valley. Detectives processed the vehicle and are also getting assistance from the Peach County Sheriff's Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The new task force combines forces from the Peach County Sheriff's Office with Fort Valley Police.
We would like for all the involved investigating agencies to pool their resources together and work as one on this case...We have formed this task force in order to alleviate any of those issues....The Peach County Drug Enforcement Unit has been called in to assist with the ongoing investigation. If any harm has befell this young lady the arrest and prosecution of the subject or subjects responsible will be of the highest priority for all agencies.
Fort Valley Police Chief Lawrence Spurgeon
Fort Valley State University told CBS affiliate WRBL it is, "deeply concerned about the well-being of our student Anitra Gunn and we are praying for her safe return. FVSU is working closely with the Fort Valley Police Department which is investigating Antira's disappearance."
Police said they were unsure what Gunn was last wearing, but described her as being 5'7", 165 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information about her whereabouts, you're asked to call Fort Valley Police at 478-825-3384.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.