ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Four people are in custody following a drug bust in Alpharetta.
Using information from various sources, police were able to obtain a search warrant for the suspected drug house located in the 400 block of Michael Drive.
According to police, they found heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and illegally-possessed prescription drugs along with used syringes, knives covering the floor, and other drug paraphernalia in the house.
Police said there was a 6-month-old child living in the house, which was filthy with rotting food. Fulton County DFACS responded and turned the child over to the custody of grandparents.
Two malnourished dogs, who were found living in a closed trailer with no moving air, food or water were turned over to Fulton County Animal Control.
The following people were arrested and charged:
Justin Walker – Sale and possession of drugs and cruelty to animals.
Randolph Echols – Drug possession
Preston Nolan – Drug possession
Swantia’ Lawler – 1st degree cruelty to children
