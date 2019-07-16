ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For many in the community it's a building that represents pain.
"We were suffering in there," said a former I.C.E. detainee.
July 16, 2019 marked the first meeting of the Atlanta City Detention Center Taskforce. The group's purpose: To redevelop the site into one of inclusivity.
"Freedom and equity for people like myself that needed resources, housing, and mental health services, not incarceration," said an official.
The 471,000 square-feet of space began its transition after Mayor Bottoms cancelled the city's I.C.E account to house detainees at the facility.
Atlanta officials are looking to create a space that helps all those in need.
"Not criminalizing poverty, ensuring we have programs to support mental health,” said District 3 Councilmember Antonio Brown. “And also that there's a workforce development component that's inclusive of a trades program to help re-adapt these folks back into society."
The detention center now houses mainly traffic violators.
A number of cities around the country are undertaking similar redevelopments of jails, including the Dawson State Jail in Dallas Texas and Madison Street Jail in Phoenix Arizona. The city is taking note on how these projects are developing.
Council members say some of the funding for the project is already there.
“If we’re closing the jail we’re gonna have a consortment of funds that we will be able to reallocate to the re-purposing of these facilities,” said Councilmember Brown.
The taskforce will meet multiple times throughout Atlanta to include a diverse portion of the community in the discussions.
They have until February 2020, when city council will vote on the appropriate development plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.