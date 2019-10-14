ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A fan favorite from season two of RuPaul's Drag Race joined thousands of Atlanta Pride attendees on Sunday, but before the night was over, he ended up behind bars at a local detention center.
Joseph "Tatianna" Santolini was arrested at Ten Atlanta when an employee claimed Santolini attempted to follow him into an area restricted to the public after taking a picture. According to police, the employee told Santolini not to follow him and that he was not allowed into the back of the restaurant, still Santolini refused to listen.
The employee, identified as Jacob Brody, notified police when he realized Santolini would not listen to his request.
When officers arrived at the establishment, located in the 900 block of Piedmont Ave., they tried to peacefully escort Santolini outside, but were unsuccessful. Santolini refused to comply with officers' request to leave, and as a result he was arrested, charged with disorderly conduct, and transported to Atlanta City Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.