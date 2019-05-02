ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia’s Department of Revenue announced a system update for Georgia DRIVES on Thursday.
Georgia DRIVES system upgrade will affect all vehicle registrations and titling services.
The system will be unavailable statewide from Friday May 24 – Monday, May 27.
Cobb County Tax Commissioner, Carla Jackson, told CBS46 "it is a major technological change and just like with any technology change, there is a little down time. My purpose today is to try and steer our constituents around that down time."
Commissioners also advise the following:
• Beginning May 21st, some county tag and motor vehicle office hours may be reduced in preparation for the system upgrade.
• Customers are encouraged to process your tag renewals and other vehicle related transactions before the system upgrade week to avoid delays.
• If you plan to renew in June, please allow extra time to process tag renewals.
• The Department of Driver Services (Driver License, etc.) will not be affected.
For more information regarding the Georgia DRIVES system update please refer to https://dor.georgia.gov/drives
