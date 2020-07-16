BROOKHAVEN (CBS46)-A DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s satellite office shutdown operations after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a press release, an employee at the tax commissioner’s Brookhaven office tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The release stated the employee did not report to work after feeling ill, and the office will open later in the morning out of an abundance of caution.
The office will undergo a thorough deep cleaning and sterilization of hard surfaces and employees will take a rapid COVID-19 test and will self-quarantine until they receive their test results, officials noted.
“We are reminding our employees and customers to stay at home if they are feeling ill in any way and to seek medical attention,” said DeKalb County Tax Commissioner Irvin Johnson.
Johnson noted employees and customers are required to wear masks in all tax office locations.
The Brookhaven office will delay its opening until 11 a.m. on Thursday, but will remain open an additional hour until 5:30 p.m.
Also, customers can also use Kroger kiosks locations for tag renewals, visit Eservices.drives.ga.gov for online services, or travel to two additional county tax offices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.