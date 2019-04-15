1040
Source: MGN Online

Atlanta, GA (CBS46) It's April 15 and Tax Day is upon us! CBS46 has put together a list of locations that are helping to soften the blow.

Here's where you can pick up your Tax Day freebies!

DINING

Boston Market: $10.40 Tax Day Meal Special (Half chicken individual meal) Click here for the coupon

Bruegger's Bagels: Purchase a Big Bagel Bundle for $10.40 (13 bagels/two tubs of cream cheese)

California Tortilla: FREE chips and queso with any purchase (Must say "1040")

Hardee's: FREE made from scratch sausage biscuits between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Great American Cookies: FREE Original Chocolate Chip cookie (no purchase necessary)

King of Pops: Offering Tax Day treats and tips from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Woodruff Park

Schlotsky's: One FREE small Original sandwich with purchase of medium-sized drink and chips

Sonny's BBQ: Half-priced Sweet and Smokey or House Dry-Rubbed St. Louis Rib dinners, which include two Sidekicks and bread

White Castle: 15% off your order

TRAVEL

Hotwire: $15 off $150 Hot Rate Deals

Orbitz: Refunding all taxes and fees on packages booked on April 15

HOME and OFFICE

Office Depot and Office Max: FREE shredding services

Shoe Station: Retailer will cover state and local sales taxes

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

