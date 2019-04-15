Atlanta, GA (CBS46) It's April 15 and Tax Day is upon us! CBS46 has put together a list of locations that are helping to soften the blow.
Here's where you can pick up your Tax Day freebies!
DINING
Boston Market: $10.40 Tax Day Meal Special (Half chicken individual meal) Click here for the coupon
Bruegger's Bagels: Purchase a Big Bagel Bundle for $10.40 (13 bagels/two tubs of cream cheese)
California Tortilla: FREE chips and queso with any purchase (Must say "1040")
Hardee's: FREE made from scratch sausage biscuits between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Great American Cookies: FREE Original Chocolate Chip cookie (no purchase necessary)
King of Pops: Offering Tax Day treats and tips from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Woodruff Park
Schlotsky's: One FREE small Original sandwich with purchase of medium-sized drink and chips
Sonny's BBQ: Half-priced Sweet and Smokey or House Dry-Rubbed St. Louis Rib dinners, which include two Sidekicks and bread
White Castle: 15% off your order
TRAVEL
Hotwire: $15 off $150 Hot Rate Deals
Orbitz: Refunding all taxes and fees on packages booked on April 15
HOME and OFFICE
Office Depot and Office Max: FREE shredding services
Shoe Station: Retailer will cover state and local sales taxes
