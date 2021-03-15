Taxes will go up along Atlanta's Beltline trail starting this fall.
Atlanta City Council voted Monday to tax commercial and multi-family property owners to fund its completion.
Some small businesses and renters said they approved it even though there were requests for amendments.
“This is incredibly poorly timed, really? I mean, how many small businesses, mine included, are struggling to recover still, I’m still not profitable, and it’s been a year,” said Katharine Chestnut.
Chestnut is the founder of Alkaloid Networks, an independently owned co-working space on the eastside of the Beltline.
She wants the Beltline completed like anyone else, but says everyone should share the cost, since everyone uses it.
“If you’re going to create a burden, a new tax burden, upon properties within a half-mile of the Beltline, why would you not include residential properties?” added Chestnut.
“It’s mostly going to impact small business tenants and renters, and those are the two populations that have been hit hardest by COVID-19,” said Emma Tinsley, the Executive Director of the Old Fourth Ward Business Association.
Clyde Higgs, the President and CEO of Atlanta Beltline Inc., said to complete the Atlanta Beltline trail corridor by 2030, $350 million is needed.
“With this in place, we now have certainty to be able to deliver this major promise to the community before the end of 2030,” Higgs said.
Most people want the 22-mile loop completed; the problem is the “how”.
“From an equity perspective, the people benefitting financially, should be willing to make significant contributions to the Special Service District,” Higgs added.
But some small businesses and renters say they’re still recovering from the pandemic, and the way the plans stand will cause the most vulnerable to be hit the hardest.
“If your reason for doing it is because people have benefited from being so close to the Beltline, then all properties need to be equally taxed,” said Chestnut.
For example – according to the Atlanta Beltline website -- The Landmark Group owns a four-hundred-unit class A apartment complex, almost a quarter mile from the future Atlanta BeltLine trail corridor. Based on the property’s assessed value, their estimated additional annual cost from SSD would come to about sixty-two-thousand-six-hundred dollars. If they chose to pass that on to their tenants, that would mean a rent increase of about thirteen dollars a month.
“Maybe that doesn’t sound like a lot, but for people who are trying to recover, adding more expenses to my bottom line is not what I’m looking to do right now,” Chestnut said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.