Tax hike irks property owners near undeveloped portions of Atlanta Beltline

Inside ‘Like the River’ hair salon on Howell Mill Road, owner Najah Aziz has enough to worry about right now.
“We’re in the middle of a recession and also a pandemic,” she said, “so our clients are not coming in.”
Now she’s learning that starting this fall, she and other property owners within half a mile of the proposed Atlanta Beltline will have to pay more in taxes to help cover a shortfall of funding for the completion of the project.
Atlanta City Council members approved the new tax in a virtual meeting Monday.
“Half of the parcels in this SSD [Special Services District] are going to pay less than $250 a year in additional taxes,” said Councilmember Dustin Hills. “That’s less than $21 a month.”
The Atlanta Beltline has been in the works for a couple of decades. The 22-mile multi-use trail is only partially completed, developed mostly along old rail lines.
The most recent map of the Atlanta Beltline project shows the northwest portion of the Beltline is still years away from being developed.
“I feel like it’s not going to benefit me at all,” said Aziz, realizing it could be years before she sees any return on her tax investment. “We’ve still got to pay something that doesn’t even exist right now and is not benefitting us. I’m not a happy camper.”
The new 2-mil tax increase, which will take effect in the fall, will apply to commercial property owners and owners of apartment buildings closest to the Beltline. It does not apply to owners of single-family homes.
