ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Having to pay more taxes, especially on the internet we use, is not something most people would probably go for, but some legislatures are considering doing just that to help rural Georgians that have a hard time getting internet.
“They are nowadays having to provide all their homework on line and our area just doesn’t have the internet capability to withstand that,” Hall County resident Brandon Reece said.
Brandon Reese and his family lives in Hall County. He is creative when it comes to getting internet for his children to do their homework.
“Mainly we have to hotspot our phones for the laptops or we use the wi-fi off the care we have,” Reece said.
That's an issue many people in the rural parts of Georgia have to deal with.
State Representative Patty Bentley represents district 139 that covers areas in south Georgia around Macon.
“You can be working on school project and it start buffering,” Bentley said. “We don’t have broadband. We have DSL where you have to have a phone line to work on school projects and take care of everyday business.”
That's why she is one of the lawmakers in favor of taxing the internet to expand high speed service.
“We got to find ways to fund this,” Bentley said. “What’s being considered right now is taxing streaming services like Netflix and Hulu and those things.”
Bentley says expanding high speed internet would benefit people in outlying areas.
“I know personally I would definitely benefit from that if we could get the broadband out in our area,” Reece said.
There is no bill proposed just yet. This is just in the discussion stage.
