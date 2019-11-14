ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- "From the beginning a twelve month timeline to completion was announced which I thought was problematic," said Ryan Cook.
On Monday, Reynoldstown community members learned their MARTA pedestrian bridge wouldn't be opening as originally stated in 2019.
"Extremely disappointing I mean that's a little heartbreaking," said Abasi Williams who lives across from the pedestrian bridge and would use it everyday.
The pedestrian bridge has been shut to the public since December of 2018. Due to a series of setbacks, the bridge is now slated to open March 2020.
"Avian waste in the ceiling, that should not have been a surprise. There was also a problem with the pouring of the concrete," said Cook who was disappointed in learning the news.
The community is appreciative of the upgrades, but feels the reasons for the delays could have been foreseen.
"I think these would be things that would be apparent going into this," said Cook, who used the bridge daily prior to construction.
CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy contacted MARTA for clarification on the delays.
In a statement, a MARTA spokesperson said the contractor has done their best to mitigate schedule impacts, and that they could not have foreseen the state of the structure until it was uncovered. A 15-month duration, though inconvenient, is reasonable given this type of rehabilitation.
A petition to MARTA was sent on the evening of November 14.
The community feels, once again the people on foot have been pushed to the side.
"If this was infrastructure involving automobiles there is no way there would have been a twelve month timeline."
See below for all of MARTA's responses to CBS46.
CBS46: Will the budget for the bridge still be met or with the new deadline have costs increased? If so, What is the new proposed budget?
Marta: The project is currently on budget.
CBS46: Some of the reasons recently given for the delay were; avian waste at the site, miscalculation of bridge curvature and problematic concrete pouring.
Marta: Clarification – there was no miscalculation, the existing bridge structural alignment was concealed by concrete slab, so it was unknown until demolition.
CBS46: Should any of these problems been foreseen at the start of the project?
Marta: We’re working within the existing structure of a 40-year old facility, the contractor has done their best to mitigate schedule impacts, but unforeseen conditions have delayed this project. We could not have foreseen the state of the structure until it was uncovered. A 15-month duration, though inconvenient, is reasonable given this type of rehabilitation.
CBS46: Has Marta worked with the contractor on previous projects? Name on the contractor?
Marta: The contractor is Reeves Young.
CBS46: Will the new March 2020 deadline be met?
Marta: At this point, we believe everything that has presented challenges and taken more time has been uncovered. All designs and materials have been approved and most are already on site. MARTA does not foresee any additional delays.
