ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Taylor Swift fans won't have to wait much longer for new music from the 10-time GRAMMY awarded artist.
On Thursday morning, Taylor announced that her eighth studio album "Folklore" will be released Friday, July 24, at midnight. The singer made the surprise announcement on Instagram with a black and white photo of herself in the woods. In the caption. she admits that she "hadn't planned" for a new album this summer.
"My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world," she wrote.
And some more good news, singer and actress Demi Lovato is engaged! She couldn't wait to share the news and her beautiful ring with her fans by posting on Instagram.
Her beau, actor Max Ehrich, popped the question on Wednesday, less than four months after PEOPLE first revealed they were dating.
Max asked Demi to marry him in Malibu, California, with a stunning diamond ring by celebrity jeweler Peter Marco. The ring is a mega-carat emerald cut diamond stone flanked by two diamond baguettes.
On Instagram, Demi opened up about saying 'yes' to the man who made her want to "be the best version" of herself. She added, "I knew I loved you the moment I met you."
In other celebrity news, blockbuster actor Will Smith is leaving all conversations about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's entanglement with singer August Alsina at the "Red Table Talk" and off social media.
Will shared a humorous video of himself jumping rope on Instagram along with the caption, "Next time, I'm gonna do it wearing a kilt."
It was all very lighthearted until one follower jokingly commented, "Okay don't get entangled."
Will's response? "I'm definitely gonna block you, but the joke was very funny."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.