Floyd County, GA (CBS46) After two reported cases of tuberculosis at two different Floyd County schools last week, students, educators and staff at Model and Johnson Elementary schools are being tested Tuesday.
The district says it's working to identify and test individuals at risk of exposure to TB based on CDC guidelines.
According to the Atlanta-based CDC, tuberculosis is spread through the air and can affect the lungs, brain, kidney and spine.
If not treated, it could be potentially deadly.
The district says the risk of catching TB is low but parents are understandably worried.
Testing takes place Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
