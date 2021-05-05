For the entire week, businesses around the state are honoring and celebrating teachers for their hard work and dedication to their students.
For your next batch of school supplies, Office Depot is celebrating educators with 25% back in rewards.
While Costco doesn't offer free or discounted memberships, they do provide an exclusive offer for teachers to join Costco as a new member and receive a $20 Costco Shop Card! To qualify for this new membership offer, you can validate your teacher status with SheerID here.
Ford Motor Company is continuing to support children through its Drive 4 UR School program with virtual test drives of its most popular vehicles. The experience will benefit public school students across the country through a $1 million total donation, just in time for Teacher Appreciation Week, which began Monday.
If you like a good lunch, McAllister's Deli is giving away a free cup of tea to all teachers Monday through this Friday when they show their school badge or ID.
We love Teachers and Nurses, and chances are—you do too! Join us, as we celebrate them for all they do. Nominate your favorites for a chance to win a FREE catering for them and their work family.
Giveaway submissions are open from April 22 – May 6, 2021. Nominees will receive a reward code for a *free tea by email within 24 - 48 hours after the nomination submission, and catering winners will be announced on May 7.
Sonic Drive-In is celebrating teachers as well. Use the promo code TEACHERS at checkout online or in the app to unlock a free large drink or slush with any purchase until May 9.
Ocharley's Restaurants are throwing in a free slice of pie for teachers who dine in and show a valid I.D. Applied this week only.
