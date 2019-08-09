COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – The band director of a private school has been accused of committing sex crimes against a minor.
Charles Madison, 34, of Norcross, works at Imhotep Academy, an Atlanta private school. The Cobb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit started its investigation in Madison last month.
According to a police report, investigators found evidence of his alleged involvement with at least one victim, but said there could be more.
Madison is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center where he is charged with child molestation, statutory rape and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
