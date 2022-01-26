ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A teacher at Salem High School in Conyers has been arrested and charged with simple battery after reportedly hitting a 14-year-old student.
WARNING: The video above contains graphic language.
According to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Marquette Thinn of Lawrenceville was seen on a video recorded Jan. 21 pushing a 14-year-old male student to the floor of a classroom filled with other students during a verbal altercation.
The student complained of wrist pain following the incident.
Rockdale County Public Schools sent the following statement:
As you are aware, we cannot comment on personnel matters; however, we work diligently to investigate all allegations of employee misconduct. Rockdale County Public Schools (RCPS) expects all employees to conduct themselves professionally and ethically to provide a positive teaching and learning environment for students and staff.
The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office says it takes any crime involving a student seriously and the incident is still under investigation. If anyone has any additional information, they should contact RCSO at 770-278-8000.
