JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — An 18-year-old employee of a daycare in Jefferson was arrested last week for child molestation, sodomy and cruelty to children.
Alexander Tredway is accused of sodomizing and molesting two children at the Bright Beginnings of Jefferson, according to the Jefferson Police Department.
In a Facebook post, Bright Beginnings said it was "devastated" when they heard the news and said they chose to meet first with the parents whose children were involved before telling all the parents.
Bright Beginnings claims they were contacted by a parent on Jan. 7 who said their child had said something concerning about the teacher. After reviewing surveillance video and not finding anything, Bright Beginnings said it was agreed upon to notify authorities on Monday.
The children were interviewed on Tuesday and Tredway was interviewed on Wednesday and then detained. Bright Beginnings claims they found out the extent of the crimes later that day.
Bright Beginnings described Tredway as an "afterschool teacher" and said his state background checks came back clear before he was hired. Additionally, Tredway had prior experience working at another daycare.
