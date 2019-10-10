ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It's video that has many parents and community members shaking their heads.
In the footage, a teacher at Frederick Douglass High School on October 7 tries to protect himself as a student piles on blow after blow.
"With the way these kids are acting these days, I think all situations like that are crazy," said Horace Williams, a Frederick High Alumni.
Parents couldn't believe the vision.
"(Shaking head) it's sad, it's sad," said a mother whose kid attends the school.
"I saw it but I just really, I don't really have much to say, it's really just a lot to take in, it's a lot to take in," another Frederick High mother explained.
A statement from Atlanta Public schools said the incident happened after a teacher tried to break up a fight between two students. One of the students then turned on the teacher and assaulted him.
The student was arrested and taken to Fulton Juvenile Detention Center who refused to take him.
He was subsequently returned to his parent.
The teacher was taken to Grady hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.
Community members said the student should not be allowed to get away with his behavior.
"It's the easiest thing, you do the crime, you do time," said Williams.
The student has been charged with assault and will be disciplined under the APS student code of conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.