BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Bibb County teacher was arrested and charged with simple battery after being accused of aggressively handling children.
Roger Edward Clark allegedly snatched and seven-year-old old male student from a desk, causing the child's feet to leave the ground. Clark then allegedly held the student against the wall with his feet off the ground, then shoved the child causing him to fall to the ground.
A second seven-year-old child alleges Clark carried him by his arms, held him up against a wall, and shoved him upon being released. Both incidents reportedly occurred on Jan. 8.
Clark, 53, was booked into the Bibb Law Enforcement Center. His bond is set at $1,300.
