ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- To reopen classrooms or not to reopen classrooms is the question school officials are facing as they plan for the new year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’d be taken aback if I was told that I had to go back into a classroom for sure,” Valori Nikolas said.
“If I’m a teacher I’d be concerned,” echoed Beau.
It’s the question on every parent’s mind, as well as teacher's preparing lessons for students.
“If you really look at the current numbers, those numbers have soared past the numbers that we had when we were initially dismissed to teach from home. So, I don’t know what the hurry is,” said a teacher's said to CBS46's Trason Bragg.
This middle school teacher to remain anonymous to protect his job. He said his school district is in the process of deciding whether to have students on campus next school year. He also warned that even with safety measures in place, ensuring student safety is impossible.
“Depending on the type of students you teach, the age bracket you teach, social distancing along with discipline is going to be an even more harder task to do,” the teacher explained.
He said if students contract COVID-19 their parents and grandparents will also wind up positive.
“As you well know we can’t even find cleaning supplies on the shelf even if we bought it for our own classrooms,” the teacher said.
He told CBS46 not being able to ensure their own safety will also put their families at risk, an unfair scenario he said will prove to be a big mistake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.