COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Cobb County substitute teacher is out of a job after students allege the teacher wrote a note labeled, "black children as devils and white children as angels."
CBS46 received the tip from a parent with a son at Awtrey Middle School. The parent went on to say that students who saw the note took photos and sent to them to their parents.
In a Facebook post, the parent went on to say:
"And please, if you're reading this ... don't say how you're sorry this happened to my son who is a straight A student, comes from a two-parent household and flies planes in his spare time. Instead, think about how you can remove your unconscious bias and racist motives before you step out of your home and engage with anyone who doesn't look like you."
The district released the following statement regarding the incident:
"A substitute teacher was fired after Awtrey administration was made aware of inappropriate comments about both black and white students. The District doesn't tolerate any adult we employ making comments of any kind which are disrespectful in any way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.